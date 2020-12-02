Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Christian Serratos says if Selena were alive today, she'd rule the world

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Selena: The Series
Selena: The SeriesSelenaChristian Serratos
Save

In Netflix’s new show Selena: The Series, Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos plays Selena Quintanilla, the “Queen of Tejano Music” who was tragically killed by a friend and fan in 1995, when she was just 23. It’s a heavy burden to bear, with millions of fans still idolizing both the singer and her rich voice. In the video above, The A.V. Club talked to Serratos about how she prepared to embody Selena in both looks and actions, poring through what she says were “endless hours of tapes, so many photos,” and “just as much research as” she could. We also talked to Serratos about where she thinks Selena would be now, 25 years later, in both her career and in her place in life. According to Serratos, Selena would have taken over the proverbial world, because “some people are just born with it.” Serratos also notes that Selena “just accomplished so much at such a young age and at a very weird time for somebody who is diverse,” calling her a “pioneer in terms of her artistry.”

Selena: The Series hits Netflix worldwide on December 4.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club
The gripping 76 Days chronicles the chaotic start of the COVID-19 outbreak
Deftones, Rico Nasty, and 10 more albums we can't wait to hear in December
Taylor Swift is really going to make us watch this Match.com ad
In a year without Marvel movies, The Old Guard redefined the superhero blockbuster

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement