In Netflix’s new show Selena: The Series, Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos plays Selena Quintanilla, the “Queen of Tejano Music” who was tragically killed by a friend and fan in 1995, when she was just 23. It’s a heavy burden to bear, with millions of fans still idolizing both the singer and her rich voice. In the video above, The A.V. Club talked to Serratos about how she prepared to embody Selena in both looks and actions, poring through what she says were “endless hours of tapes, so many photos,” and “just as much research as” she could. We also talked to Serratos about where she thinks Selena would be now, 25 years later, in both her career and in her place in life. According to Serratos, Selena would have taken over the proverbial world, because “some people are just born with it.” Serratos also notes that Selena “just accomplished so much at such a young age and at a very weird time for somebody who is diverse,” calling her a “pioneer in terms of her artistry.”

Selena: The Series hits Netflix worldwide on December 4.