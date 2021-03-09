Dove Cameron (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hulu), Chloe Bennet (Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly), Yana Perrault (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

The CW’s pilot for a gritty live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls is happening whether you like it or not, and now we finally know who will be starring in the project as the older, more cynical versions of the eponymous team of super-kids—err, eponymous team of super-twentysomethings. Dove Cameron (from Descendants) will be playing Bubbles, the peppy blue Powerpuff Girl with blonde hair, Chloe Bennet (from Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will be Blossom, the redheaded leader Powerpuff Girl, and Yana Perrault (from Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) will be Buttercup, the badass green Powerpuff Girl.

In the world of this new reboot, the grown-up Powerpuff Girls are varyingly fucked-up by their brushes with childhood super-fame, with the Bubbles more interested in maintaining her celebrity status, Blossom consumed by anxiety, and Buttercup trying to completely reject her former identity for a more “normal” life. The plot descriptions mention the trio having to reunite to save the world, so presumably they’ll have to put aside their adult concerns in order to face off against an… old and depressed Mojo Jojo? A twisted and tyrannical Fuzzy Lumpkins? Ace from the Gangreen Gang, all bitter and washed-up from his time with Gorillaz? (Though, it is worth nothing that there’s been no mention of any characters beyond the three Powerpuff Girls, so we don’t know if any classic villains or even Professor Utonium will be in this show.)

This show, which, again, is just a pilot at this point and may never air on regular TV, is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (of course) and comes from Diablo Cody and Veronica Mars reboot writer Heather Regnier. Craig McCrac ken is at least getting credit as the creator of the original Cartoon Network series, but it doesn’t sound like he’s involved beyond that.

Advertisement

[via The Hollywood Reporter]