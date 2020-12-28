Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina's Lachlan Watson and Jaz Sinclair on hobgoblins, perversions

All bewitching things must come to an end—even Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. The series premieres its final season on New Year’s Eve, bringing to a close the saga of Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman-Morningstar, as well as the whole damned town of Greendale. In the final season, the gang faces seven world-ending Eldritch Terrors, from “The Perverse” to “The Void.” The A.V. Club talked to the show’s Lachlan Watson and Jaz Sinclair about the most terrifying of those terrors, falling in love with a hobgoblin, and what it’s like to be core members of The Fright Club, the best and/or only band in Greendale.

