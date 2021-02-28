Chadwick Boseman is the first Black posthumous Golden Globe winner

Screenshot : NBC

Chadwick Boseman made history at tonight’s Golden Globes, becoming the first Black actor to win a posthumous Golden Globe. The actor won the award for Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. It was his last role before his death.



His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward , accepted the award on his behalf, giving a moving speech:

“He would’ve thanked God, he would’ve thanked his parents, he would’ve thanked his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would’ve thanked his incredible team. Michael Greene, Nicki Fioravante, Evelyn O’Neill, Chris Huvane, and Logan Coles. He would’ve thanked his team on set for this film: Sian Richards, Deidra Dixon, Craig Anthony, and Andrew Carlone. He would say something beautiful; something inspiring, something to amplify that voice inside all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing. At this moment in history, he would thank Mr. George C. Wolfe, Mr. Denzel Washington, lots of people at Netflix. He would thank Miss Viola Davis, Mr. Glynn Turman, Mr. Michael Potts, Mr. Colman Domingo, Miss Taylour Paige, Mr. Dusan Brown...And I don’t have his words. But we have to take a moment to celebrate those we love so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that. And honey, you keep ‘em coming.

This marks Boseman’s first Golden Globe win and he is also considered a major Oscars contender for the role. Check out Ledward ’s emotional speech below.