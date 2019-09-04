Photo: Comedy Central

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

South Side (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.): Sometimes, good things happen!

Advertisement

Last week, Comedy Central announced it was renewing South Side, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle’s engaging freshman series about two guys working at a rent-to-own place in the titular region of Chicago. Much of the show’s appeal lies in its knack for telling honest stories they approach from several angles. Here’s how Salahuddin described their process in the writers’ room, when we spoke with him earlier this year:

Now once we have two stories that we like, each writer brings their personal experience to it. Somebody might make a joke that’s a cool commentary on community police, and somebody else might make a joke that’s just a really funny joke about a bunch of old guys in the store trying to secretly buy Viagra. We let the best jokes win, as long as the motor of the story is going forward. It’s really important for us to make the world laugh, to make the South Side laugh with itself. We don’t have any rules about what we can and can’t make jokes about, because Chicago is a hard town. And so we make hard jokes. We don’t do soft.

Advertisement

In short, we’re glad to know it’ll be coming back. Let’s celebrate that second season by watching the first. The seventh episode airs tonight.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Behold, a trailer that (sorry, can’t resist) ain’t nothing to fuck with.

The first three episodes of this biopic-series, created by RZA and Alex Tse, arrives today. It stars Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) and Shameik Moore (The Get Down), among others.