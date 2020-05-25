Justin Salinger stars in Grant Photo : Joe Alblas ( History Channel )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Memorial Day, Monday May 25. All times are Eastern.

Grant (History Channel, 9 p.m., limited series premiere): A three-night miniseries event in honor of Memorial Day, Grant covers the legacy of Ulysses S. Grant, U.S. president and leader of the Union Army during the Civil War. Justin Salinger stars as Grant in this six-episode limited series, which is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Ron Chernow (who wrote the Alexander Hamilton biography that was adapted by Lin-Manuel Miranda into a Tony Award-winning musical), and Jennifer Davisson, the latter of whom has produced historical dramas on Jonestown and frontiersmen, among many other projects. Grant kicks off tonight with back-to-back episodes.

Barkskins (NatGeo, 9 p.m., limited series premiere): The title of this NatGeo original might not ring bells immediately, but the talent behind the camera and onscreen will: Annie Proulx wrote the novel that Elwood Reid adapted into this limited series. Like the book, the Barkskins series follows the lives of two immigrants in New France and their descendants who live on in this U.S. settlement. Marcia Gay Harden, David Thewlis, and Matthew Lillard co-star, while David Slade helms the premiere. You can catch back-to-back episodes on NatGeo for the next three Mondays, or you can watch the next-day release on Hulu. [Danette Chavez]