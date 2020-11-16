CBS takes center stage tonight with All Rise and a few sitcom premieres

All Rise Photo : Erik Voake/CBS

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, November 16.



Top pick

All Rise (CBS, 9 p.m., season-two premiere): Of all the new big premieres on the network, this legal drama stands out. Having aired its remotely filmed season-one finale in May, All Rise continues to incorporate ongoing real-world issues into its storyline with the season-two premiere, “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Judge Lola (Simone Missick) and Mark (Wilson Bethel), the deputy district attorney, attempt to rebuild their friendship after her encounter with the police. Meanwhile, Lola also seeks help to manage the court case backlog due to COVID-19 closures.

Regular coverage

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m., season-two premiere): If you’ve read Philip Pullman’s books and simply can’t wait for Andrew Scott to play Col. John Parry, a.k.a. Doctor Stanislaus Grumman, follow along with Myles McNutt’s Expert reviews of the fantasy drama.

Wild cards

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8 p.m., season-three premiere): You can jumpstart CBS night with a one-hour comedy bloc, starting with this sitcom headlined by Cedric The Entertainer and Max Greenfield. In “Welcome To The Movement,” the Butler and Johnson families unite when a member of their community is the victim of racial injustice.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS 8:30 p.m., season-two premiere): Chuck Lorre’s surprise hit from last year begins with “On A Dead Guy’s Bench,” in which Bob is getting ready to go ring shopping for Abishola, but his plans are halted when she reveals her beliefs on traditional marriage.