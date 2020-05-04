Part of the fun of The Twilight Zone—whether you’re talking about the newest iteration unearthed by CBS and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaws Productions or the original series that began haunting faithful audiences in 1959—is watching a long line of familiar faces pay a visit to one of the strangest shows in televised history. Last season, CBS All Access’ flagship series featured a heavy-duty list of guest stars, including John Cho, Zazie Beatz, Seth Rogan, Steven Yeun, Kumail Nanjiani, DeWanda Wise, and many more. This upcoming season is no exception as the network announces additional casting and episode credits.
The new season will star some underrated talent, including Pitch’s Kylie Bunberry and Barry’s Paula Newsome. Also joining this year’s roster of dimension dwellers are Topher Grace, Happy Endings’ Damon Wayans Jr., Birds Of Prey’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Reno 911!’s Thomas Lennon, to only name a few. Rick And Morty’s Alex Rubens has returned to write a number of episodes while Ana Lily Amirpour and Osgood Perkins share directorial duties in an impressive lineup of behind camera talent. The 10-episode season is scheduled to premiere this summer on the digital subscription service. Check out the episode titles and credits below.
Episode: “8”
Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren
Written by Glen Morgan
Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Episode: “A Small Town”
Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome
Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due
Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda
Episode: “Try, Try”
Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Jennifer McGowan
Episode: “You Might Also Like”
Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee
Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins
Episode: “Ovation”
Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon
Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
Previously announced cast and episodes include:
Episode: “Downtime”
Starring Morena Baccarin , Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale
Written by Jordan Peele
Directed by JD Dillard
Episode: “The Who of You”
Starring Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter
Written by Win Rosenfeld
Directed by Peter Atencio
Episode: “A Human Face”
Starring Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Christina Choe
Episode: “Among The Untrodden”
Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy
Written by Heather Anne Campbell
Directed by Tayarisha Poe
Episode: “Meet in the Middle”
Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs
Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Directed by Mathias Herndl