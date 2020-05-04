L to R, top to bottom: Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Damon Wayans Jr. Image : CBS

Part of the fun of The Twilight Zone—whether you’re talking about the newest iteration unearthed by CBS and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaws Productions or the original series that began haunting faithful audiences in 1959—is watching a long line of familiar faces pay a visit to one of the strangest shows in televised history . Last season, CBS All Access’ flagship series featured a heavy-duty list of guest stars, including John Cho, Zazie Beatz, Seth Rogan, Steven Yeun, Kumail Nanjiani, DeWanda Wise, and many more. This upcoming season is no exception as the network announces additional casting and episode credits.

Advertisement

The new season will star some underrated talent, including Pitch’s Kylie Bunberry and Barry’s Paula Newsome. Also joining this year’s roster of dimension dwellers are Topher Grace, Happy Endings’ Damon Wayans Jr., Birds Of Prey’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Reno 911!’s Thomas Lennon, to only name a few. Rick And Morty’s Alex Rubens has returned to write a number of episodes while Ana Lily Amirpour and Osgood Perkins share directorial duties in an impressive lineup of behind camera talent. The 10-episode season is scheduled to premiere this summer on the digital subscription service . Check out the episode titles and credits below.



Episode: “8”



Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Advertisement

Episode: “A Small Town”



Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Advertisement

Episode: “Try, Try”



Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Advertisement

Episode: “You Might Also Like”



Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”



Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Advertisement

Previously announced cast and episodes include:



Episode: “Downtime”



Starring Morena Baccarin , Colman Domingo, and Tony Hale

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Advertisement

Episode: “The Who of You”



Starring Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Advertisement

Episode: “A Human Face”



Starring Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Advertisement

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Advertisement

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”



Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl