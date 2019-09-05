Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, September 5. All times are Eastern.



DuckTales (Disney Channel, 3p.m.): This DuckTales bomb excursion seems very promising for a variety of reasons—there’s a jailbreak on the moon, for example! But what’s perhaps most exciting—and we know there are plenty of you, dear readers, who agree with us on this—is that it also sees the return of Magica De Spell, which means we get another reunion of The DoctorDonna.

If you, like us, simply can’t resist a Tate-Tennant team-up, in any format, then you’ll want to tune in. Kevin Johnson will recap.

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement (National Geographic, 10 p.m.): This six-part documentary series is airing in 172 countries and in 43 languages. As you might guess, such an undertaking is in pursuit of some vital goals. First up: eradicating extreme poverty.

This is a “multi-platform” endeavor, meaning the series is “bolstered by custom content distributed across National Geographic’s unrivaled social, digital, linear and print channels.” Future episodes will address more specific issues, like cash bail, clean water, barriers to education, the list goes on.