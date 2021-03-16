Sam Wilson, a.k.a The Falcon

Anthony Mackie Photo : Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon (Anthony Mackie) is introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier while working at the VA Medical Center in Washington, D.C. as a counselor for veterans experiencing PTSD, himself a veteran of the Air Force—he retired shortly after his wingman Riley was killed in action. After a chance run-in at the National Mall, Sam forms an instant connection with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a.k.a. Captain America, and the two bond over their shared military trauma. They team up for the first time when Steve is framed for the death of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) by Hydra, which has been embedded inside S.H.I.E.L.D. since its inception. Sam offers to help Steve take down Hydra, revealing his secret weapon: a high-tech wing suit that allows him to fly. Sam joins Steve and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), a.k.a Black Widow, in a fight against Hydra where they run into Fury’s actual killer: The Winter Soldier, later unmasked as a brain-washed assassin and Steve’s best friend Bucky Barnes. Using the Falcon suit, Sam helps Cap, Nat, and Fury (who faked his death) take down Hydra and S.H.I.E.L.D., but Bucky escapes in the fray.

In the ensuing years, Sam helps Steve search for Bucky, and joins the Avengers. In Captain America: Civil War, when the Secretary Of State comes to the Avengers with the Sokovia Accords—the MCU version of the Superhero Registration Act—Sam joins Cap in going rogue and refusing to sign. After a brief tussle at the Leipzig Airport, Sam is arrested and thrown in The Raft, only to be broken out by Steve soon thereafter. Sam, Natasha, and Steve’s whereabouts were then presumed to be traveling the world as a trio of nomadic vigilantes until Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos attacked Earth, and the trio were called back into action. They traveled to Wakanda to help protect the Mind Stone in Vision’s head from Thanos’ forces, but they were unable to stop Thanos from retrieving the stone, and Sam was blipped out of existence along with half of all life in the universe. In Avengers: Endgame, the remaining Avengers manage to un-blip everyone who was lost five years earlier, and Sam joins in the final battle against Thanos’ army. When the dust settles, Sam, Steve, and Bucky are all left standing. After using the Stones to travel back in time to live a life with his first love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Steve returns to the present as an old man, and passes his shield on to Sam.