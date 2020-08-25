Tom Ellis Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, August 25. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Lucifer (Netflix, binge coverage continues): We’re past the halfway point of the first half of Lucifer’s two-part fifth season, and one thing has become abundantly clear: There’s perhaps never been a better time to catch up with the crime-solving devil and friends.

Now, as is always the case with Netflix and numbers, who the hell knows what “the biggest TV opening debut on Netflix” means? But we can say that, based on LaToya Ferguson’s typically smart coverage of this strong, strong season, that the incentive to get on board with the DevilCop team (and to power through season three—it gets rough, but just hold on, it’s worth it) has never been greater. Look for LaToya’s coverage of episode six this morning.

Regular coverage

Election stuff

PBS Newshour: Republican National Convention (PBS, 8 p.m.; also lots of other networks): You might have heard it’s an election year.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “The Republican National Convention—Celebrating February’s Record Economy” (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): And The Daily Show team is doing their thing, straight from Trevor Noah’s apartment.

Wild card



Trinkets (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): There’s a slight Big Little Lies vibe to this teen drama about youths who find each other when they join the same Shoplifters Anonymous group.