Catch a ride with Snowpiercer and Netflix’s The Crew

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.): Last week, pumping the brakes on the plot served Snowpiercer well. The conflict between mother and daughter Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) came to the fore just as the former headed out on a chance-in-a-million mission. “A Single Trade” turns its focus back to the negotiations between Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Wilford (Sean Bean), as Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) is drawn deeper into the tensions between the trains. Look for Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s recap tonight.

30 Coins, season-one finale (HBO, 9 p.m.): This religious horror drama from Álex de la Iglesia wraps its first season in appropriately phantasmagorical fashion. Here again is Marissa de la Cerda on this Spanish offering: “30 Coins also combines elements of thriller and mystery series with more fantastical turns, like portals into parallel worlds and dream sequences—though the genre fusion does make the story a bit overwhelming and overlong. When it seems like some matters are resolved, other things unravel, but the performances by the cast, especially Eduard Fernandez and Megan Montaner, keep these sections together. Despite the broad narrative focus and widespread plot, 30 Coins ultimately remains rooted in the real terror of the way people treat one another in the face of fear.”

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.)

The Crew (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This multi-cam sitcom from Jeff Lowell “stars Kevin James as yet another working-class guy named Kevin (surname Gibson), this time a NASCAR crew chief in the garage at the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing. After the namesake owner (Bruce McGill) retires and passes the leadership reins to his millennial daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller) in the pilot episode, the series becomes a daily cycle of slobs versus snobs/old guard versus new guard battles as Kevin and the rest of his team struggle to come to terms with the shift.” Read the rest of Dan Caffrey’s pre-air review here.