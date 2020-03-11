Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Casey Wilson says her Black Monday character would fit right in on the Real Housewives

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Casey Wilson
Casey WilsonBlack MondayAndrew RannellsThe Real HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of New YorkAndy CohenJune Diane RaphaelDavid CaspeBitch SeshShowtime
Casey Wilson is stepping into the political sphere—on screen, at least. For the new season of Black Monday—premiering Sunday, March 15 on Showtime—Wilson’s Tiff Georgina is assuming the role of “political wife” to Andrew Rannells’ Blair, a concept she both relishes and might need a little coaching on to really soar. Wilson is joined on-screen by real life best friend June Diane Raphael, as well as off-screen by her husband, co-creator and showrunner David Caspe. Why Caspe puts her in all these harebrained situations is something we discuss with Wilson in the clip above, as well as where Tiff would fit in the Real Housewives canon, something the actress is intimately familiar with as the host of hit Housewives podcast Bitch Sesh.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

