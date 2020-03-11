Casey Wilson is stepping into the political sphere—on screen, at least. For the new season of Black Monday—premiering Sunday, March 15 on Showtime—Wilson’s Tiff Georgina is assuming the role of “political wife” to Andrew Rannells’ Blair, a concept she both relishes and might need a little coaching on to really soar. Wilson is joined on-screen by real life best friend June Diane Raphael, as well as off-screen by her husband, co-creator and showrunner David Caspe. Why Caspe puts her in all these harebrained situations is something we discuss with Wilson in the clip above, as well as where Tiff would fit in the Real Housewives canon, something the actress is intimately familiar with as the host of hit Housewives podcast Bitch Sesh.

