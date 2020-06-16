Graphic : Jimmy Hasse

Along with Rex Manning Day, Captain Picard Day is one of the few pop culture holidays we can actually get behind. This day of observance of one of Starfleet’s finest captains was established in the Star Trek: The Next Generation season-seven episode, “The Pegasus.” Captain Jean-Luc Picard (the inimitable Patrick Stewart) was never anything other than bemused by the honor bestowed upon him by the children aboard the Enterprise, but we at The A.V. Club felt the need to mark the occasion. But how? With a compilation of his most stirring speeches, or some other reflection on his most compassionate and/or heroic moments?



In any other year, yes—but as we began to work our way through TNG in the midst of quarantine, we were most taken with the Captain’s more comfortable ensembles (which, in the case of this particular set of loungewear, more often than not means “revealing”). The TNG uniforms are classic (beginning with season three, that is), but Picard’s collection of robes and tops with plunging necklines are equally worthy of praise. His “off-the-clock” looks prove this captain plays as hard as he works.