Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29.

Top pick

Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., premiere): “Candace Against The Universe plays up the heart of the relationship among Candace, Phineas, and Ferb: For all her schemes, the show often revealed that Candace really does love her brothers. But this new movie makes a point to show how much they appreciate her as well. [Ashley] Tisdale has been killing it with her portrayal of Candace for years, so a chance for her character to take center stage and prove that she’s just as cool as Phineas and Ferb is long overdue. Whether this film is the ultimate culmination of Phineas and Ferb’s summer vacation—marking a turning point in the siblings’ relationship—remains to be seen. But ultimately, Candace gets to say, ‘I know what we’re going to do today,’ in Candace Against The Universe, and it’s about damn time.” Read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review.

Can you binge it? Oh, can you ever. The Phineas And Ferb Cinematic Universe is alive and well on Disney+.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Lucifer (Netflix, binge coverage concludes)

Wild cards

The Binge (Hulu, Friday, 3:01 a.m., premiere): “It’s possible to imagine a version of The Binge that would be funny. It would likely be around five minutes, and if it might not make it all the way to Saturday Night Live, a fruitful session of improvised sketch comedy could certainly spring from its premise: a Purge-inspired future where citizens are permitted an annual single-day exemption from an otherwise complete prohibition on all drugs and alcohol. Actually spending 98 minutes inside this world, however, is about as fun as it looks to the sweaty, embarrassed characters.” Read the rest of Jesse Hassenger’s film review.

Masaba Masaba (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Neena and Masaba Gupta, a real-life mother-daughter duo, play themselves in this fictionalized account of their lives as an accomplished actor and fashion designer, respectively. It looks fun!

All Together Now (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., premiere): This adaptation of YA novel Sorta Like A Rock Star boasts a hell of a cast, including One Day At A Time star Justina Machado, Auli’i “I am Moa-naaaaaaa!” Cravalho, the always excellent Judy Reyes, and undeniable legend Carol Burnett.



Earthflight (BBC America, Saturday, 8 p.m.): BBC America’s presentation of this 2011/2012 BBC One nature series reaches its penultimate chapter with “Asia And Australia.” Perfect for anyone who loves birds, heights, or hearing David Tennant speak in his natural Scottish accent.