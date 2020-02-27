Can we interest you in some Altered Carbon?

Anthony Mackie Photo : Diyah Pera ( Netflix )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, February 27. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Altered Carbon (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): “Now in a new body, this one belonging to Anthony Mackie, the show picks up 30 years later, with Kovacs still on the hunt for his first love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). A stack of new allies, a brilliant new villain, and entirely new worlds populate a packed second season… One question that Altered Carbon’s second season raises is how power can be distributed among the people when the disparity is impossible to remedy. The undying (read: the wealthy) struggle with a thirst for power—everyone is a monster if given an opportunity in this show. To the undying, the scales seem balanced, as they are presented with endless opportunities to correct their mistakes and change their luck. They forget or stop caring that the people who prop up their lives—by clothing them, feeding them, or stroking their egos—struggle to keep and maintain the one good sleeve they have. Extreme old age in literature is often associated with the supernatural, vampires, and soul-sucking witches. But here, advanced years manifest as the weary, who are unable to connect with the world and remain unsatisfied by all they own… Altered Carbon does not offer any new answers to these questions. The journey, however, is well worth the time.” Read the rest of Joelle Monique’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.)

The Sinner (USA, 9 p.m.)

Advertisement

Wild card

The Bold Type (Freeform, 9 p.m.): Tonight’s episode of The Bold Type is called “To Peg Or Not To Peg.” And in case you think that’s maybe a winky, just-kidding title for an episode that’s really about, say, a pegboard or something:

Yeah, it’s about pegging, among other things.