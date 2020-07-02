The Baby-Sitters Club isn’t just a book series; it’s an institution. Read by millions upon millions of kids since it first began publishing in 1986, the series has inspired everything from helpful baby-sitting guides for aspiring Claudias and Kristys to a 1995 movie starring Larisa “Alex Mack” Oleynik, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Ellen Burstyn. The series helped create a place for all girls, as our own Shannon Miller so eloquently noted last year, and has become a now become a touchstone that parents who may have loved the series can pass down to their children.

That’ll be even easier this weekend, with the launch of Netflix’s excellent new Baby-Sitters Club series. Roughly tackling the first eight episodes of the series, plus what equates to a Super Special, the series both stays true to the original source material and takes it to some places that have been smartly (and bravely) updated for 2020. But in order to truly enjoy the present, you’ve got to know the past, so we sat the cast of the new series—Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Xochitl Gomez, Alicia Silverstone, and Mark Feuerstein—down and challenged them to our extremely nerdy BSC quiz. Will they know when the first book was published? Will they be intimately versed in all the merchandise that’s launched over the years? Will they be able to pull “mean Janine’s” IQ out of thin air? Watch the video above and find out.