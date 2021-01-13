Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

Can Paul Bettany explain Vision's return from the dead for Wandavision?

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Paul Bettany
Paul BettanyWandavisionMarvelMCUMarvel Cinematic UniverseVisionDisney Plus
Save

When last Avengers-loving audiences saw Paul Bettany’s Vision, the Synthezoid was lying dead after Thanos ripped the mind stone from his head. As a pre-snap victim of the big guy, Vision wasn’t subject to the resurrections of Avengers: Endgame, because he was actually capital-d dead.

Except... maybe he’s not? At least, that’s what viewers are being led to believe for the new Disney Plus series Wandavision, which stars Paul Bettany’s Vision and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff as the perfect TV suburban couple—presuming every perfect couple has a massive secret and flies through decades and phases of life for no clear reason.

Advertisement

In the video above, Bettany attempts to explain to The A.V. Club how and why Vision’s back, but without really giving any spoilers or explaining anything. He also talks to us about growing up in the UK in the ‘70s and spending weekends plopped in front of the TV enjoying the “full force of American cultural imperialism” via Dukes Of Hazzard, I Dream Of Jeanie, The Brady Bunch, and beyond.

Wandavision premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, January 15 with two new episodes. Single episodes will follow every week thereafter.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement