When last Avengers-loving audiences saw Paul Bettany’s Vision, the Synthezoid was lying dead after Thanos ripped the mind stone from his head. As a pre-snap victim of the big guy, Vision wasn’t subject to the resurrections of Avengers: Endgame, because he was actually capital-d dead.

Except... maybe he’s not? At least, that’s what viewers are being led to believe for the new Disney Plus series Wandavision, which stars Paul Bettany’s Vision and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff as the perfect TV suburban couple—presuming every perfect couple has a massive secret and flies through decades and phases of life for no clear reason.

Advertisement

In the video above, Bettany attempts to explain to The A.V. Club how and why Vision’s back, but without really giving any spoilers or explaining anything. He also talks to us about growing up in the UK in the ‘70s and spending weekends plopped in front of the TV enjoying the “full force of American cultural imperialism” via Dukes Of Hazzard, I Dream Of Jeanie, The Brady Bunch, and beyond.

Wandavision premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, January 15 with two new episodes. Single episodes will follow every week thereafter.