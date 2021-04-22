As the first trans man to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Gottmik has already broken boundaries. But can he break even more, becoming not just the first competitor but also the first winner? As he tells us in the video interview above, he certainly thinks so. Then again, he’s pretty sure he’s already a winner, baby.

As you’ll see in the clip, we talked to the makeup artist and more the day of the finale taping, mere minutes before he and the other three finalists were about to take the stage and be judged. We chatted about everything from obligatory reveals to the art of the roast, and all that can be found in above.

The season 13 final of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Friday night on VH1.