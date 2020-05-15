Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Interview2020

Can comedy thrive in a COVID-19 world? We asked Patton Oswalt

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Patton Oswalt
Patton OswaltComedyNetflixCOVID-19Coronavirus
What’s funny right now? Some circumstances, surely. Some television shows and movies, yes. But can a stand-up deliver a solid set to viewers separated from them by thousands of miles and amorphous amounts of digital space? Even when we’re allowed to go back to comedy clubs, will half-capacity rooms feel the same, and will jokes land as heartily? It’s impossible to really know, but if anyone might, it could be Patton Oswalt. The longtime stand-up has a new special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything, coming to Netflix on May 19, and as part of a larger interview we did with him—coming next week!—we asked the comedian about trying to do jokes for an audience of basically no one. His thoughtful, kind response is above.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

