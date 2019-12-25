Call The Midwife wishes ewe a happy Christmas

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, December 25. All times are Eastern.
Top pick
Call The Midwife (PBS, 9 p.m., holiday special): Ahem, ahem.
[To the tune of “Good King Wenceslas.”]
“Good old PBS looked down
On an empty schedule
Not even Doctor Who’s around
To time-travel and meddle
Brightly shone the TV sets
Tuned to logs of Yu-le
So PBS called the midwives and
Asked them to be coo-oo-ol.
“Then Call The Midlife did its thing
Nuns and sheep and babies
Jaunty caps and choirs that sing
And occasional-episodes-that-tap-into-very-real-issues-that-affected-women-then-and-affect-them-still-today-like-access-to-safe-and-legal-abortion and also maybe scabies
The special’s 90 minutes long
Nonnatus House will travel
Along a road with all those sheep
And lots of dusty gra-aaaa-vel”
Regular coverage
Wild card
Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days Of Tudor Christmas (PBS, 8 p.m.): Seriously, bless the Public Broadcasting Service. Other than sports, precious little is on today, but flip to your local PBS affiliate and there’s everyone’s favorite costumed historian, digging into a bunch of Christmas Tudor traditions and being very charming. If you’ve never experienced a Lucy Worsley special, imagine the dramatic recreations from shows like Unsolved Mysteries, but in a castle, and with a narrator who is part of the recreation but is also dropping historical information right to the camera like she’s Fleabag.
It’s a delight. But if you’d prefer a log of Yu-uuuu-le, you’ve got options there, too. Disney+ has released the Arendelle Castle Yule Log (Disney+, now streaming) if you or a loved one just can’t get enough of Anna, Elsa, and that goddamn talking snowman. There’s also this Who-vian Yule log from BBC America:
The official Lil Bub Yule log (RIP):
And of course, there’s the immortal Nick Offerman: