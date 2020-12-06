Bryan Cranston breaks Showtime with Your Honor

Bryan Cranston Photo : Skip Bolen/Showtime

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, December 6. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Your Honor (Showtime, 10 p.m., limited series premiere): Bryan Cranston makes his return to TV with this limited series, which is based on an Israeli series and comes to Showtime by way of executive producers Robert and Michelle King (Evil, the Goods both Wife and Fight). And in case there’s any doubt, it’s a lot more Walter White than it is Malcolm In The Middle.

Cranston plays a high-profile judge (hence the title) who, after his son is involved in a hit-and-run, sees his world turned upside down. Watch for our drop-in coverage of the drama tonight.

Regular coverage

Euphoria (HBO, 9 p.m., special episode): HBO dropped this one on HBO Max last week; after you watch, read our coverage.

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.): season-11 premiere

Moonbase 8 (Showtime, 11 p.m.)

Wild cards & holiday stuff

A Holly Dolly Christmas (CBS, 8:30 p.m., premiere): All of our WC picks for today are festive, so we’re reaching peak December and it’s only the 6th. This is the most exciting of the bunch, for reasons that should be evident based on the title alone, to say nothing of this trailer.

Christmas She Wrote (Hallmark, 8 p.m., premiere) and Christmas Ever After (Lifetime, 8 p.m., premiere): We’ve also got a pair of dueling Christmas movies with literature-related premises, the former starring Danica McKellar as a romance writer who loses her column right before the holidays, and the latter starring Tony-winner Ali Stroker, also as a romance writer, but in this case one with writer’s block. The latter takes place at a B&B and the former in the writer’s small town, so rest assured they are not the same movie.