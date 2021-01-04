Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Video

Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown spills the tea on why you'll want to watch season 1 again

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Bridgerton
BridgertonLady WhistledownNicola CoughlanClaudia JessieNetflix
Warning: There are spoilers ahead. If you haven’t finished the first season of Bridgerton, do that, and then come back to this article.

Everyone on Netflix’s new costume drama Bridgerton was just dying to know who gossipy maven Lady Whistledown really was, but it wasn’t until the show’s final scenes that her true identity was actually revealed. Cameras swept in to show a caped Penelope Featherington being whisked away from a late-night run to the printers after almost being nabbed by the Queen’s detectives. She’d escaped discovery for the season—but can she keep her secret forever?

That’s something we’ll no doubt find out in future seasons of Bridgerton, and something we talked about with the actress who played Penelope, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan. We also talked to Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise, about what her character’s looking for—be it love, freedom, or something else entirely. All that, plus Coughlan’s thoughts on Penelope’s very over the top fashions, are in the video above.

