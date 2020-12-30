Netflix’s new bodice-ripper has an interesting backstory: Though Bridgerton is based on a series of books by writer Julia Quinn, the new Shondaland adaptation was inspired by the idea that Queen Charlotte ( wife of King George III) was, in fact, England’s first bi-racial royal. It’s an idea that’s apparently been kicking around royal historians since 1940, and one that’s relatively controversial, with historians arguing over genetics and portraits and record keeping for decades . But it’s also an idea that intrigued Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen, and one that lends itself pretty perfectly to the show’s casting.

The A.V. Club sat down with Van Dusen to talk about that bit of royal history, as well as a bit of television future—namely, what will happen should there be a Bridgerton season 2. You can find all that and more in the video above.