Brian Austin Green in The Conners Photo : ABC

The Conners is having a busy third season. The ABC comedy, a spin-off of Roseanne after the revival was canceled in 2018, focuses on the working class struggles of the Conner family. Most actors from the original reprise their roles, including John Goodman as patriarch Dan, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson as his daughters Darlene and Becky, respectively, and Laurie Metcalf as his sister-in-law Jackie. Now in season three, The Conners has been tackling the ongoing pandemic while delivering major stories, including Becky breaking her sobriety and the death of Darlene’s former nemesis. The sitcom is keeping up with its light humor with its latest cast addition: Brian Austin Green.



As revealed in this exclusive clip below, Green joins the show as Jeff, Darlene’s new employee on the factory line she supervises at Wellman Plastics. He is tardy for his first day at the job, thanks to a poor combination of absinthe and beer from the night before, apparently a concoction to celebrate a surfer friend who moved away from Illinois. True to form, Darlene simply responds, “You’ve got a surfing buddy in Lanford? You’ve got Google Maps, right?”

Green, who is best known for playing David Silver in Beverly Hills, 90210, has also appeared in episodes of Smallville, Desperate Housewives, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. He will make his The Conners debut in episode 17, titled “Regrets, Rehabs and Realtors,” which will also see another appearance from Candice Bergen’s Barb.

“Regrets, Rehabs and Realtors” airs Wednesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.