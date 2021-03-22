Breeders spawns a second season

Daisy Haggard, Martin Freeman Photo : Miya Mizuno/FX

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, March 22. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Breeders (FX, 10 p.m., season-two premiere, back-to-back episodes): “The second season premiere of Breeders starts with Paul (Martin Freeman) and his partner, Ally (Daisy Haggard), talking in their home when they’re interrupted by blasting, gamelike noises from one of their kids’ bedrooms. It irritates Paul, a recurring theme for Breeders, an American-British dramedy that deals with the difficulties the couple faces in dealing with their young children, jobs, and relationship. They live fulfilling lives on paper, but the two are just not adept at handling the chaos their offspring create, which they often add to by yelling and swearing at them. It doesn’t take long for anyone under their roof to help spiral a situation out of control. So it’s a pleasant surprise when, in the season opener, ‘No Surrender,’ Paul goes to quiet them down relatively somberly. It’s an even bigger surprise to see that their kids, Luke and Ava, have grown up and are now 13 and 10, respectively. Like a handful of other ongoing series, Breeders has leaped forward a few years between seasons, a creative decision that adds some much-needed nuance and depth to the witty but acrid nature of the show.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Independent Lens, “Coded Bias” (PBS, 10 p.m., premiere): The Public Broadcasting System’s invaluable documentary series turns its gaze to Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, whose work to “create a world with more equitable and accountable technology” is one of the things that could maybe just maybe save us from ourselves. Maybe. It’s a doc well worth your time.

