I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) The season finale of this heart-wrenching, addictive show airs tonight. In a vein similar to Fleabag (especially season one), I May Destroy You’s penultimate episode saw several story arcs reach a turning point, which means “Ego Death” is sure to be explosive. As our guide for the season, Ashley Ray-Harris will of course be on hand to break down the finale.

Regular coverage

Lucifer season 5A (Netflix): binge coverage continues



Wild card

Kare Kano (Or, His & Her Circumstances) (YouTube, dubbed): If you loved Normal People (either the book or novel), but are curious about a version that’s funnier, a little less tragic, and set in 1990s Japan instead of early 2010s Ireland, check out Kare Kano. Both characters in this romance are overachievers but for very different reasons. Yukino Miyazawa is obsessed with attention and praise, while Soichiro Arima is trying to make up for the sins of his birth parents and overcome his childhood abuse. They fall in love after a series of confusing incidents and love confessions, but still have to contend with their own emotional turmoil as their relationship blooms. The show is a faithful adaptation of the manga by Masami Tsuda, wherein the emotional intensity and natural humor of being a teenager in love bleed into the production and animation.