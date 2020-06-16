Ask any fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and they’ll tell you: Bob The Drag Queen is a force to be reckoned with. The season 8 winner—real name: Caldwell Tidicue—has followed up her win with multiple comedy tours, seemingly hundreds of hosting gigs, just about every single drag revue on the road right now, and a degree of social media savvy that’s earned her over one million followers on Instagram. Bob’s also one of the amazing hosts of We’re Here, the HBO more-than-a-makeover reality series that just earned a second season.

Tidicue’s overall success isn’t because of his shocking shablams or his ripped from the runway looks—though that We’re Here duck hunting look was incredible. Rather, it’s because he’s both incredibly funny and incredibly smart, something that’s frequently apparent on his YouTube channel, where he’s most recently been posting chats on drag fan racism, intersectionality, and why everyone should say Black Lives Matter, period. The A.V. Club talked to Tidicue about those videos, as well as the viral fracking-related crack-up he had with Peppermint earlier this year.