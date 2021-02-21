Bob’s Burgers is back, babyyyy!

Image : Fox

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 21. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m., mid-season premiere): It’s bleak out there, dear readers. But hey, the burger-of-the-day awaits you, so that’s one good thing! Right?

This Valentine’s Day-themed winter premiere was originally scheduled for last week, but assuming there are no very important car races happening, it should finally air tonight. Like recapper extraordinaire Les Chappell, we can hardly wait.

Advertisement

Allen V. Farrow (HBO, 9 p.m., limited docuseries premiere): “HBO’s Allen V. Farrow is an overwhelming documentary series; its emotional intensity should come with a trigger warning. The docuseries scrutinizes the sexual abuse allegations against Oscar-winning director Woody Allen made by adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992, when she was only 7. This case has been excessively covered by the media for decades now, but Allen V. Farrow attempts to go beyond headlines by featuring intimate interviews with Dylan, her mother Mia Farrow (Allen’s former partner), brothers Ronan and Fletcher Farrow, as well as other family friends, witnesses, experts, journalists, and investigators. For the most part, the docuseries is a powerful venture. It gives Dylan a safe space to recount traumatic experiences, goes down the rabbit hole of the Farrow-Allen custody battle, and uncovers more about Allen’s marriage with Mia’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Most importantly, it acts as a damning mirror for the society that let Allen thrive after the allegations became a major public scandal.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review here. The four-part series will air weekly on Sundays.

Regular coverage

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.)



A quick programming note: You can currently stream the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead via AMC Plua , so if that Plus is among the many Plusses on your streaming subscription roster, you can watch it now. However, our recap will run next Sunday, when the episode airs on AMC proper.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Stephen Robinson will be back to cover The Equalizer midseason and finale episodes.



Wild cards

Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam And Graham: Food And Drink (Starz, 9 p.m.): We touched on this affable travelogue series (a bro-ad trip? Maybe?) but seriously, if you want some top-notch landscape porn, charming accents, and knee sightings, Starz has got you covered.

Advertisement

The Story Of The Songs, “Céline Dion: Story Of Her Songs” (Reelz, 9 p.m.): What can you expect from this look at the songs of La Céline? Well, probably some moments of cold, some flashes of light, some things she’ll never do again but then they always seemed right.