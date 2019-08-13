Photo: Pari Dukovic (FX)

Pose (FX, 10 p.m.): Last week’s Pose was quite the to-do. Here’s Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya in her “A” review of Steven Canals’ directorial debut:

“Families fight,” Blanca tells Angel in “Revelations.” It’s the most succinct summary of the episode, which deftly examines the ways secrets, lies, and betrayals destabilize families. Pose so often deals with family... But more often on the show, that means looking at the way ball culture creates queer family structures and how these characters have built communities of their own to protect and nurture each other.... No family is perfect, and that includes chosen families. The show spends a lot of time unearthing all the power and beauty of the house and ballroom structures, but “Revelations” unearths the sticky mess of it, too. Families fight. And in “Revelations,” it gets ugly.

And here’s the aftermath.

There’s a groundbreaking love scene, a graduation, a hell of a fight around a dinner table (a good year for fights at dinner tables), and it all results in a big change in the life of one Blanca Evangelista. Combine that with a heat wave and you can hardly blame Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), Lulu (Hailie Sahar), and Angel (Indya Moore) for taking Electra (Dominique Jackson) up on her offer of a little seaside vacation. Kayla has packed her parasol and her biggest shades and is ready to recap.

David Makes Man (OWN, 10 p.m., series premiere): Tarell Alvin McCraney picked up an Oscar for one of the best films of 2016, and this marks his television writing debut.

The cast includes Akili McDowell, Phylicia Rashad, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and the roster of producers features little names like Michael B. Jordan and Oprah Winfrey, so odds are this one is well worth a look.