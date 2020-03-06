“You’ve got the wrong people,” Black Monday creator Jordan Cahan replied when we asked him for stock tips. As it turns out, no one involved with the Showtime comedy about the infamous 1987 stock market crash knows much about Wall Street, but that’s kind of the point. In its first season, Black Monday introduced us to the rowdy crew of stock traders at the fictional The Jammer Group—led by Don Cheadle’s Maurice Monroe—whose ruthless methods eventually caused the infamous financial crisis. With that fateful day behind them, Cahan and co-creator David Caspe felt even more freedom in plotting out their second season, which also dabbles in politics and home shopping networks. “Now we can delve into all the subjects we know nothing about,” said Cahan. It’s going to be a wild ride, and one that Cahan and Caspe were more than happy to tease at this past winter’s Television Critics Association press tour.