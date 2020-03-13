Hold on to your hats, ladies and gents, because Andrew Rannells is Playgirl bound. At least, his Black Monday character Blair Pfaff is. Fresh off his seemingly miraculous prediction of Black Monday, Pfaff is a media darling, financial success, and is out to paint Washington D.C. red with the blood of federal bank regulations. Rannells is clearly having fun in the role—and not just because he gets to kiss real-life boyfriend Tuc Watkins on screen. The A.V. Club talked to Rannells about that rendez-vous, as well as Rannells’ complete lack of financial know-how.

Advertisement