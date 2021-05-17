Black Lightning nears the end of its final chapter

Laura Kariuki and Cress Williams in Black Lightning Photo : Boris Martin/The CW

Top pick

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m.): Next week, The CW will turn the final page in Salim Akil’s solid Black Lightning, a great family drama that also happens to be a great superhero show. (Eat your heart out, This Is Us!)

A lot has to happen before the Pierce family gets their happy ending (it’s going to be happy, right? It won’t be Jefferson joining Felicity and Oliver in their abandoned Queen Consolidated afterlife?), and much of it concerns Tobias. He’s mayor now, so, that’s not great. But we have a feeling this episode will be. If you’re behind, it’s a good time to catch up; we’ll be dropping in on the series finale next week.



Wild cards

Battle At Versailles (Apple TV, rent or buy): If you’re anything like us, you gobbled up Netflix’s Halston this weekend. But even if you’ve not yet walked that particular runway, this documentary about the historic fashion show (the centerpiece of one of Halston’s episodes) is worth a look.

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV and various networks, 9 p.m.): This year, the popcorn-eating spaceman who produces this shindig decided to split it into two parts. Last night’s ceremony celebrated the world of scripted TV and film, while tonight’s will center on unscripted (meaning reality) programming. Can the winners deliver acceptance speeches via confessional? Please? The show will air on CMT, Logo, and VH1, as well as MTV.