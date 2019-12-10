Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Black Lightning joins the Arrowverse in the third hour of Crisis On Infinite Earths

Allison Shoemaker
Cress Williams
Photo: Katie Yu (The CW)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, December 10. All times are Eastern. 

The Flash, “Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Three” (The CW, 8 p.m.): The madness continues—and tonight’s the last of it you’ll get until January, so enjoy it while it lasts. The big news in the third installment of Crisis On Infinite Earths is the appearance of Black Lightning of Black Lightning fame (Cress Williams), brought into this big universe-destroying chaos by Pariah (Tom Cavanagh).

To this point, Black Lightning has been totally removed from the Arrowverse—a DC/Berlanti show that’s totally devoid of Oliver Queen, Barry Allen, Kara Danvers, Kate Kane, and company. Now that’s about to change, at least temporarily—and as Cress Williams is very good at his job, that can only be good news. Scott Von Doviak is ready to recap.

Wild card

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): We’re still not okay with Netflix’s cancellation of The Break With Michelle Wolf, but we suppose this’ll have to do for now.

Look for Danette Chavez’s review of this sure-to-be-sharp stand-up special later today.

