Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, and Christine Adams in Black Lightning Photo : The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, February 8. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m., season-four premiere): Like the theme song says, Black Lightning’s back—and not a moment too soon.

We learned back in November that we’d be saying goodbye to the Pierce family at the end of this season, so this return is bittersweet. Still, it’s more than welcome, not least because it means we get to spend more time hanging out with Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams), and Jennifer (China Anne McClain), who all kick pretty considerable amounts of ass. Watch for Kyle Fowle’s drop-in recap.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.)

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Muse Of Fire: A Shakespearean Road Movie (Acorn, 3:01 a.m.): Saddle up, Shakespeare nerds! Think of a great British actor who was at least moderately famous in 2014, when Giles Terera and Dan Poole were filming this affable documentary, and there’s a decent chance you’ll find them within, talking about language and passion and art and the word “thou” and all kinds of good stuff. Dench. McKellen. Hurt. Law. Hiddleston. Rylance. MacGregor. Cox. Fiennes. Shaw. Irons. Cumming. Kingsley. McCrory. Gambon. Wanamaker. Rickman. Eccleston. The list goes on. Also, James Earl Jones! Not British, but very good at acting! Enjoy, geeks! (It’s us, we’re the geeks.)