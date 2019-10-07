Black Lightning and Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal premiere, plus an exclusive look at Lodge 49

Bill Duke in Black Lightning (Photo: Quantrell Colbert/The CW), Wyatt Russell in Lodge 49 (Michael Moriatis/AMC), and Primal (Image: Adult Swim)

Top picks

Primal (Adult Swim, midnight, series premiere): Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns to Cartoon Network with his new series, Primal, a prehistoric epic about a caveman’s unlikely alliance with an almost extinct dinosaur. In our recent video interview, Tartakovsky spoke briefly about the inspiration for the series:

The influence was really pulp, right? The pulp novels from the ’20s and ’30s, the stories of Robert E. Howard, the [Conan The Barbarian] stuff... that style of short story-telling, where you’re just kind of dropped in, and something’s happening, and then it escalates from there. That was kind of the initial spark of it.

Primal premieres tonight at midnight, and Adult Swim will air a new episode each night this week. Look out for William Hughes’ thoughts ahead of tonight’s episode.

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m., third-season premiere): There’s a new status quo in Freeland. At the onset of Black Lightning’s third season, we find Jefferson and Lynn in the clutches of the ASA and Agent Odell (Bill Duke), while the looming war with the Markovian government is turning Freeland into a totalitarian state. Thankfully, Anissa (with an assist from Gambi) is still fighting the good fight as her other alter ego, Blackbird. Plus, Tobias is still around. Be on the lookout for Kyle Fowle’s thoughts on the premiere.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:01 p.m.): Lamar/Metz (Paul Giamatti) undoubtedly made a strong impression on the Lodge last week with his disarming swagger. Check out this exclusive clip of his awkward introduction to Liz from tonight’s episode.



Regular coverage

The Terror: Infamy (AMC, 9 p.m.)

The Deuce (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers (ESPN, 8:15 p.m. ): Are you a fan of American football? Then you should definitely go read John Teti’s latest Block & Tackle.