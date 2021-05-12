Randall, Barry, and Michael Image : Courtesy of Disney+

Last year, we learned that though that Lizzie McGuire revival didn’t pan out, we’d at least get to revisit another Disney Channel favorite: The Proud Family. Though details of the new show’s plot haven’t been released yet, a press picture showed that we’d get to see a slightly older Penny and twins BeBe and CeCe out of their toddler phase (Trudy, Oscar, and Sugar Mama remain eternally youthful). Though Disney+ hasn’t released many details a year later, we’ve now learned of two exciting additions to the cast.



Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and EJ Johnson (yes, Magic Johnson’s kid who starred in the E! reality show Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills) will join the show. Porter and Quinto will voice Randall and Barry, the adoptive parents to previously announced character Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins (voiced by Keke Palmer), who is a 14-year-old activist. Johnson’s voicing Michael Collins, who is very similar to his own off-screen persona . Michael will be Penny’s best guy friend who is a “non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.” It looks like Michael will be the character to replace Penny’s friend Sticky, now that Orlando Brown will not return to voice him.

As we previously shared, besides Brown, all of the original cast is returning, including Kyla Pratt as Penny , Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.



Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.