Bill Nye to explore potential apocalypses for Peacock

Bill Nye Photo : ob Kim/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Whether it’s because of climate change or viruses or fascist rebellions, the world is pretty much perpetually on the brink of disaster at all times these days, so who better to guide us to armageddon than the perpetually charming and informative Bill Nye? That seems to be what Peacock is going with, at least, since it has ordered a new series called The End Is Nye in which everyone’s favorite science guy examines “the most epic global disasters imaginable” and then “demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even precent them.”

That comes from a press release, which clarifies that Nye won’t just be talking about potential natural disasters but also “unnatural” ones like “authoritarianism” and “chemical warfare.” It’ll be interesting to see how science can stop authoritarianism, as it doesn’t seem like one of these easy problems like volcanoes (put lids on them) or asteroids (some kind of big net), but Nye must have some idea if he’s putting it in his TV show. Actually, a big net wouldn’t be totally useless in that scenario.

The series counts Seth MacFarlane among its producers and will have Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ Brannon Braga serving as showrunner and director. There’s no word on when The End Is Nye will hit Peacock, but, you know, it hopefully won’t take too long. The planet is on a bit of a time-crunch here.