Big Sky gets bigger with a new mystery and an oversized spring premiere

Big Sky (ABC, 9 p.m., midseason premiere, back-to-back episodes, special time): We last saw the intrepid detectives of Dewell-Hoyt Investigations (Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, respectively) back in February, when their first mystery came to an end with the death of one baddie and the flight of another. And while we’re guessing that we haven’t seen the last of Brian Geraghty’s Ronald, it’s time for some new villains to enter stage left.

Tonight’s even bigger Big Sky kicks off an hour earlier than usual to accommodate an extra hour of Jenny, Cassie, Jerrie, and the rest of the returning gang. Keep an eye out for Allison Shoemaker’s recap.

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)



Frontline, “American Insurrection” (PBS, 10 p.m.): If you’d rather be unsettled by real-life events as opposed to fictional ones, Frontline has you covered with this hour-long look at the ongoing rise of far-right extremism and terrorism in the United States.

Chopped: Martha Rules (Food Network, 9 p.m.): Alternately, you can watch Martha Stewart assume her true form as a fount of chaos in the kickoff of a five-episode stunt series of Chopped. She’s basically there to roll the wild magic table in Dungeons & Dragons, but with cooking. Let chaos reign!