Left: Big Mouth (Image: Netflix); Right: John Boyega in Red, White And Blue (Photo: Will Robson-Scott/Amazon Studios)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

Big Mouth (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete fourth season available): “As intense, earnest, and sometimes frankly frightening as the story gets, the biggest conflict of this season isn’t narrative, but thematic. Throughout these 10 episodes, Big Mouth tries to come to terms with its missteps and promises to match on-screen representation with behind-the-scenes representation, then circles right back to centering Nick in not just the story but the imagined future of the world. And if these other kids, outside the tight-knit circle we know best, don’t always return or become fully rounded, gosh, that’s just the way summer friendships go.” Read the rest of Emily L. Stephens’ review of season four, which continues to explore the pubescent journey of Nick, Andrew, and the rest of the Big Mouth gang.

Small Axe: Red, White And Blue (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): John Boyega leads this gritty new installment of Steve McQueen’s anthology film series. Look for Shannon Miller’s review on the site later today. Boyega recently discussed playing real-life cop Leroy Logan—one of London’s first Black police officers—on The A.V. Club’s Push The Envelope podcast.

Regular Coverage

Great British Baking Show: The Holidays (Netflix, 3:01 a.m, season-three premiere)

Advertisement

The Mandalorian (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:29 p.m.): Jason Bateman returns to Studio 8H on December 5 with musical guest Morgan Wallen. Dennis Perkins will recap.

Advertisement

Wild cards

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m., special presentation): All anyone wants for Christmas, or any time of the year, is more Mariah Carey (just ask David Rose!). Apple TV+ is here to deliver this gift in the form of a holiday special, featuring a guest star lineup that includes Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg. Carey will release her new single “Oh Santa!,” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Sound Of Metal (Amazon Prime Video, 12:01 a.m.): Riz Ahmed gets the spotlight in this indie drama about a drummer who loses his hearing and struggles to adapt to this new reality. In her review, Katie Rife praised the sound design, calling it “story about music and deafness—both auditory phenomena—and its success depends on being able to put you into the main character’s beat-up Converse.”

Selena: The Series (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): As Selena Quintanilla, Christian Serratos takes on the mantle of the Queen Of Tejano as in this Netflix series from Moisés Zamora. In her pre-air review of the biographical drama, Kayla Sutton found it “contains a sense of uncomfortable voyeurism, a feeling of déjà vu—things that have been seen and experienced before, but now there is an air of repeated intrusion.”

The Hardy Boys (Hulu, 12:01 a.m, complete season available): “The series’ easy charm and low-stakes, mostly bloodless mystery help it hurdle some questionable plot decisions (maybe children shouldn’t go after violent criminals on their own? Why are the two brothers in the same school? Why send Fenton away only for him to show up intermittently throughout the season?). But just when it seems like the secretive town’s mystery may not be enough to stretch across 13 episodes, the series wisely adds strange teen interloper Stacy (Rachel Drance), who not only fuels some teen soap opera fire but also adds intrigue.” Read Gwen Ihnat’s entire review before watching Hulu’s reboot of iconic book duo/amateur sleuths Frank and Joe Hardy.