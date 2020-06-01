Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoTalent Show2020

Big Mike and Delicious Milkshake Man: Can the Reno 911! cast name guest stars' characters?

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Reno 911!
Reno 911!QuibiKerri Kenney-SilverRobert Ben GarantThomas LennonCedric YarbroughCarlos AlazraquiMary BirdsongComedy CentralToby Husschristina applegatePatton OswaltNat FaxonKenny RogersDiedrich BaderPaul Rudd
Save

Since it premiered in 2003, Reno 911! has brought fans a rich pastiche of oddball characters, both in uniform and out. The latter mainly came in the form of guest stars who would pop up on the squad’s call-outs, many of which have found a place in fans’ hearts as their most beloved scenes. From Big Mike’s death-defying antics to the drawl of Zach Galifianakis’ Frisbee, Reno’s scene-stealing ancillary characters were often gifted with glee-inducing riffs, even if they were only on-screen for a moment or two.

We decided to put the Reno 911! gang’s collective memory to the test to see if they could remember the names of the some of the show’s most beloved guest stars. Not the names of the actors, many of whom they’re probably friends with, but rather the names of the characters, some of which may have only appeared on-screen once or twice. The results, as you’ll see in the video above, were mixed, but flush with good anecdotes from a hilarious-sounding set.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Killing Eve closes its season with dancing and surprising deaths, just like it began

The past returns to ruin Rick's day on Rick And Morty's season finale

Snowpiercer's fight night further builds its immersive, violent world

John Oliver debunks sweaty GOP vote-by-mail fraud claims with facts, stickers

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement