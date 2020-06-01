Since it premiered in 2003, Reno 911! has brought fans a rich pastiche of oddball characters, both in uniform and out. The latter mainly came in the form of guest stars who would pop up on the squad’s call-outs, many of which have found a place in fans’ hearts as their most beloved scenes. From Big Mike’s death-defying antics to the drawl of Zach Galifianakis’ Frisbee, Reno’s scene-stealing ancillary characters were often gifted with glee-inducing riffs, even if they were only on-screen for a moment or two.

We decided to put the Reno 911! gang’s collective memory to the test to see if they could remember the names of the some of the show’s most beloved guest stars. Not the names of the actors, many of whom they’re probably friends with, but rather the names of the characters, some of which may have only appeared on-screen once or twice. The results, as you’ll see in the video above, were mixed, but flush with good anecdotes from a hilarious-sounding set.