Clockwise from top left: Janelle Pierzina (CBS); Rachel Reilly (Sonja Flemmimg/CBS); Cody Calafiore (CBS); Bayleigh Dayton (CBS); Ian Terry (George Holterhoff/CBS); Da’Vonne Rogers (CBS); Kaysar Ridha (Cam Montgomery/CBS) Graphic : The A.V. Club

For only the second time in Big Brother’s 2o-year history, the CBS reality competition series has gathered an entire cast of all-stars to compete for the $500,000 prize. The 16 returning players entered the house Aug. 5, and immediately after the two-hour live premiere, season 13 winner Rachel Reilly hopped on the phone with The A.V. Club to break down the cast list and give her thoughts on who has the best chance at winning the whole thing. “A lot of these players know each other already, and more than on Survivor or Amazing Race, those relationships are going to come into play,” says Reilly, who is not competing this season, as she is currently expecting her second child with her husband and fellow Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas. “These people have been to each other’s weddings, they know each other’s families. You have people who are friends with everyone and some who already have some drama with some of the others. But, at the same time, they are all strong competitors who are there to win. It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out.” Continue reading on to get Reilly’s opinions on all the Big Brother 22 houseguests—and who she predicts will make it to the end.

