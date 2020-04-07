Photo : Pop TV

All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV, 8 p.m., special time, series finale) and Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (8:30 p.m., one-hour special): It’s time to say goodbye to the Rose family and the friends and loved ones they’ve made throughout Schitt’s Creek. One last eye roll from Ronnie. One last smoothie from Twyla. A scant handful of “Ew, Davids” and cries of “Eat glass,” and one final parade of Moira Rose’s wigs. All things must end, but we’ve gotta say—as glad as we are that this wonderful series gets to go out on its own terms, we sure wish it was sticking around. (There are many reasons, but here’s one—can you imagine how good their self-quarantining episode would be?)

Gwen Ihnat will check in on the series finale, which will be followed by a one-hour special in which the cast, crew, and creative team bid farewell to a truly special show.

Can you binge it? The first five seasons are available through both Netflix and CW Seed. The sixth can be streamed through Pop TV’s app, provided you have a cable login. And please do watch it—it’s a hell of a comfort food.

Wild card

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m., third season premiere): This underrated Tracy Jordan-fronted series returns for a third season tonight. If you’re looking for a new thoughtful 30-minute comedy to fill the Schitt’s-sized hole in your heart, this is a pretty solid option.

Tray (Jordan) is in a not-great place where the action picks up, but like Schitt’s Creek, this isn’t a show in which the down are ever out. Jordan’s great, but so are Tiffany Haddish, Allen Maldonado, and Ryan Gaul, as are Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland, who play Tray’s kids.

Can you binge it? Yes. The first two seasons are available on Netflix—and when you get introduced to the Dessert Loaf, this would be a great time to try making one yourself.