Between RuPaul’s Drag Race and Queen Sono, it’s a great day to be a queen on television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m., 12th season premiere) and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UnTucked (VH1, Friday, 9:30 p.m., 8th season premiere): Get ready to start your engines, sissy your walk, open the library, count your backrolls, love puppets, go back to Party City where you belong, banish your inner saboteur, call her Jiggly, look how orange you fucking look girl, look sickening, make them eat it, and slowly walk backward while saying “Miss Vanjie” over and over again. Halleloo! Camerooooon! And may the best woman win. Kate Kulzick will remember the five Gs: Good god, gwrite a grecap, girl.

Queen Sono (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “Queen Sono will gain attention for being Netflix’s first African original series. It certainly deserves attention for breaking barriers in Netflix’s programming, but that is far from the show’s greatest achievement: Queen Sono is one of the best originals Netflix has released in years. In six episodes, the series does more than diversify the spy genre, it expands the very nature of it. Beyond providing representation, it proves that diversity in television is most successful when cultures are allowed to make classic tropes their own. Queen Sono isn’t ‘Alias but Black’ or Black girl James Bond: It’s a carefully crafted, visually brilliant drama that examines everything from Black female independence to the impact of white colonialism on Africa.” Read the rest of Ashley Ray-Harris’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): host John Mulaney, musical guest David Byrne

Wild card

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America, Saturday, 9 p.m., series finale): This outstanding nature documentary series comes to an end tonight with “Africa,” and if the previous six installments are any indication, you can expect breathtaking photography, gripping storytelling, and the dulcet tones of Sir David Attenborough narrating the struggles and triumphs of some of the world’s most remarkable inhabitants.