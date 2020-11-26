Between bites, sample the 12 Dates Of Christmas

Photo : HBO Max

Top picks

12 Dates Of Christmas (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., series premiere, first three episodes): ’Tis the season to put on some super lightweight TV while you make another damn pie crust because the first one fell apart!

This HBO Max reality series (from “an executive producer of Love Is Blind”) smushes together a bunch of elements familiar to anyone who watches The Bachelor and/or Nancy Meyers movies: A bunch of singles spend some magical time in a wintry Austrian castle, searching for someone they can bring home for the holidays. Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell narrates the ugly sweater parties, ski outings, cookie-decorating sessions, and whatever other Hallmarky things they might do on their dates. Check out Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review.

Can you binge it? The first three episodes arrive today. Next week three more drop, with a final two the week following.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., series premiere, first three episodes): “The Flight Attendant lands on HBO Max this week with a look and feel that fairly screams Hitchcock homage—initially, at least. Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name might be the source material for Steve Yockey’s adaptation, but it’s far from the only inspiration. Strangers meet on a train, er, plane, a beautiful blond slowly loses her grip on reality, and there’s an unreliable narrator at the center of a possible international conspiracy. But as this lively pastiche unfolds, it recalls a different type of thriller altogether, the kind of blue sky series that made USA Network the (ultimately temporary) home of the breezy watch.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air review.

Can you binge it? As with 12 Dates Of Christmas, this one arrives in several small bursts, with episodes 1-3 premiering today.



Regular coverage

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8 p.m., special night): Keep an eye out for our news coverage, as well as Angelica Cataldo’s coverage (created with some help from her dad).

Wild cards

Superintelligence (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Melissa McCarthy is a nice person, Brian Tyree Henry is the cool work buddy, and James Corden is the voice of an alien superintelligence that’s going to destroy the planet. It’s cinema!

Craftopia (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., premiere): This kids’ crafting competition show returns with two holiday-centric episodes.

Full Bloom (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., episodes 5 and 6): Florists compete for cash, glory, and job satisfaction in this reality series, which kicked off earlier this month.