Fans of Better Call Saul know that, while the show stands on its own quite handily, you’re always still kind of waiting for when Saul will collide with Breaking Bad. That’s finally starting to happen with the new season, premiering February 23. Jimmy McGill is now publicly known as Saul Goodman, and Gus Fring is really growing into the meth impresario that fans of both projects know him to be. The A.V. Club talked to three of Saul’s supporting players—Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian—about where this season will take the Albuquerque gang, and why this season might be Saul’s best yet.

