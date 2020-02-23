Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk Photo : Warrick Page ( AMC/Sony Pictures Television )

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 23. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Better Call Saul (AMC, 10:05 p.m., fifth season premiere, special night and time): Someone should really get Kim (Rhea Seehorn) on the phone, because Better Call Saul has returned.

Showrunner Peter Gould announced last month that the sixth season of Better Call Saul would be the last, but don’t panic—tonight is only the beginning of its fifth. There’s still plenty of time for Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) to make many healthy choices and create a rip in space and time that allows for him and Kim to ride off into the sunset together without a meth superlab or a Cinnabon in sight. Donna Bowman returns to the recap beat, and beginning tomorrow, the show itself returns to Monday nights.

Regular coverage

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.)

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.): mid-season premiere

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.): 100th episode

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The Outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Wild cards

D. Wade: Life Unexpected (ESPN, 9 p.m., premiere): Directed by Bob Metelus and focused in part on Dwyane Wade’s final year in the NBA, D. Wade: Life Unexpected includes home movies, video diaries, candid footage, and interviews with figures such as Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem, Pat Riley, and Gabrielle Union-Wade. It also touches on his daughter Zaya, who recently came out as transgender, and his journey as a father. It’s compelling viewing, particularly for basketball fans and anyone interested in the tricky and sometimes treacherous balance between being a public figure and having a private life.

Sanditon (PBS, 9 p.m., first-season finale): It’s possible that this is the final episode of Sanditon. The show was canceled after the finale aired in the U.K. However, that was before the show aired in the United States, and according to writer Andrew Davies, the American co-producers want a second season. So, if you want more of a glowering Theo James in your life, best watch this one.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 9 p.m.): We feel it is our solemn duty to inform you that the Lauren Graham sings a Rolling Stones tune in this week’s Zoey’s. We imagine it’ll be a little rowdier than that time Lorelai sang the original Dolly version of “I Will Always Love You” at karaoke and Luke showed up.