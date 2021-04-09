BET to run tribute block of DMX programming tonight

Photo : Streeter Lecka/BIG3 ( Getty Images )

The entertainment world continues to grapple today with the death of Earl Simmons, the celebrated and multi- Platinum-selling rapper known planet-wide as DMX. Social media has filled today with clips of DMX rapping, yes, but also those embracing his warm and silly side, whether that meant appearing on Fresh Off The Boat, or just busting out a little “Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer” in his signature gruff voice.

Now BET is getting in on the tribute act, dedicating its entire night to a block of programming paying honor to DMX. Specifically, the network will run the entirety of its docuseries Chronicles: Ruff Ryder, which told the story of the rise of the Ruff Ryders label, of which DMX was—pretty much from the moment his first full album, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, dropped—its most vibrant and successful element. The network will follow the broadcast with an 11 p.m. ET showing of Inside The Label: Ruff Ryders, which similarly discussed the label’ s rise to prominence, propelled in large part by its long association with DMX.

BET—which also aired, back in 2006, the six episodes of the rapper’s short-lived reality series DMX: Soul Of A Man—also issued a statement today memorializing him. “ We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of rap legend DMX. We join the millions of fans worldwide in sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones and the hip-hop community. He will truly be missed.”

DMX died earlier today, after suffering a heart attack last Friday. He was 50.