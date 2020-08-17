Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Bella becomes obsessed with another author in the penultimate I May Destroy You

sulagna
Sulagna Misra
Michaela Coel stars in I May Destroy You
Photo: Natalie Seery

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 17. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) In the penultimate episode, Bella (Michaela Coel) becomes obsessed with another author, whose name happens to be Della. Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) continues to journey back into emotional intimacy with Tyrone and deals with an ex he pushed away. Meanwhile, Terry (Weruche Opia) and Bella stake out the bar where Bella’s drink was spiked. Look for Ashley Ray-Harris’ recap tonight, and consider bingeing earlier episodes again to fully prepare for the finale next week.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Trevor Noah, still socially distancing but getting to the heart of the political conventions
Photo: Comedy Central
The Democratic National Convention—Electing America’s First Black President’s Friend (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will air 45-minute episodes every weeknight this week on the 2020 political conventions, as The Daily Show franchise has done since 2000. Only this time, coverage will be broadcast from Trevor Noah’s apartment, which means it’s unlikely any of the comedian-journalists on the show will have a meet-cute with their future spouse at one of the conventions. This week’s slate of episodes is devoted to the Democratic National Convention; next week, coverage of the Republican National Convention begins (That one’s called “The Republican National Convention—Celebrating February’s Record Economy.”) Both will include biographical films on the presidential nominees. Together, the show will be called The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah presents “Votegasm 2020.”

Sulagna Misra

Sulagna Misra has written for The Cut, The Hairpin, and The Toast, as well as other publications that don't start with "the." She writes about what she thinks about when she’s not paying attention. She’s on Twitter so she can not pay attention more effectively.

