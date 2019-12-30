Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

Before the year is out, settle in for a night of true crime

Baraka Kaseko
Filed to:What's On Tonight
1
Save
Photo: Investigation Discovery

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, December 30. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Night That Didn’t End (Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.): The second season of ID’s true crime series The Night That Didn’t End returned earlier this month. The show explores the lives of those who have lost someone to murder, as detectives attempt to piece together the final hours of the victims’ lives.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Netflix resurrects Shūichi Asō’s beloved anime for a six-episode run, with the entire voice cast and creative team returning to reprise their roles.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from TV Club

His Dark Materials' suspect storytelling choices continue to muddle its compelling narrative (experts)

His Dark Materials takes a detour to armored bear territory, with mixed results (newbies)

Snakes, time-travel, and non-floating shoes on Rick And Morty

About the author

Baraka Kaseko
Baraka Kaseko

Web Producer, The A.V. Club

TwitterPosts